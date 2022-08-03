2020 results denier to oversee voting in rural Nevada county
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — County commissioners in rural Nevada have appointed a new top election official who has denied that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and promises to implement plans to count every single vote by hand, in place of electronic vote tabulating machines. Mark Kampf’s first day as interim Nye County clerk is Friday. He has vowed to lead a shift away from electronic voting machines and to hand-counting all paper ballots in the rural county. Longtime Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino resigned after conspiracies about her office and election processes became too much for her. In brief remarks on Tuesday, Kampf also alluded to a “parallel tabulation process” that will run alongside the hand count.