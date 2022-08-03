Atlantic City’s Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Joe Lupo, who has helped two of Atlantic City’s most successful casinos thrive through years of market turbulence, will run the Mirage Hotel & Casino once Hard Rock buys the Las Vegas property from MGM Resorts International. Hard Rock says Lupo will become president of the casino once the sale is completed and approved by Nevada gambling regulators. He is currently president of Hard Rock’s Atlantic City casino, which has become one of the city’s top-performing casinos since opening in 2018. He will be succeeded in Atlantic City by the casino’s current general manager, Anthony Faranca, on Sept. 1.