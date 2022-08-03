Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Brooke Eden is deep in love and ready to get married, but it was a journey of self love to get there. The Florida-born singer was struggling with her physical health after years on the road touring and she decided it was time to re-introduce herself to her fans. Eden came back in 2021 with a trio of sunshiny singles and came out publicly as queer. Now engaged, her followup EP this summer “Choosing You” goes deeper into her personal growth and resilience. Eden says she never truly understood heartbreak and love songs until she fell in love.

