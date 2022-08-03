COVID cases drop 9% globally last week, deaths stable

LONDON (AP) — New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable. That’s according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic, which was released Wednesday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said there were 6.5 million cases reported last week with more than 14,000 deaths. WHO has previously warned that recent surveillance of COVID-19 has been compromised by countries reducing their testing and reporting. The agency says COVID-19 figures are likely being significantly underestimated, which could make it more difficult to spot any worrisome new variants. New cases fell 35% in Europe but increased about 20% in the Western Pacific and 5% in Africa.

