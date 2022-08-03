Election skeptics rise in GOP races to run state elections

PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump-endorsed Arizona lawmaker who won the GOP nomination for secretary of state is the latest candidate to advance to the November ballot for a post overseeing state elections while denying the results of the last one. The early success of such candidates is raising concerns about what happens if those who lack faith in elections are put in charge of running them. Election experts say candidates who dispute the results of a valid election pose a danger of interfering in future elections. They warn it could trigger chaos if they refuse to accept results they don’t like.

By BOB CHRISTIE and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.