France’s 2nd heat wave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ regional authorities have warned residents to be vigilant as temperatures soar to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a “major dry spell.” Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have now been placed pn “orange alert” with the heat wave spreading mainly to the east of mainland France. Temperatures are set to hit up to 40 C (104 F) degrees in some places in the south. The heat will peak Wednesday. This August heat wave episode should be shorter than that of July, according to France’s weather agency.

