Germany announces new coronavirus measures for fall, winter

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has presented its plans for new coronavirus measures for the coming fall and winter as it expects virus cases to go up again. Wearing masks on planes and during long-distance travel will be mandatory from October to early April all over Germany. Mandatory mask-wearing and the presentation of a negative coronavirus test will apply to hospitals, nursing homes and similar institutions with vulnerable people. The justice and health ministers said Wednesday that many other rules that concern schools, local public transport and indoor events, among others, can be implemented individually by the country’s 16 states depending on how severely the virus spreads in their regions.

