Jan. 6 witness Rusty Bowers has no regrets in GOP race loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters relegated House Speaker Rusty Bowers to the history books after the conservative Republican crossed former President Donald Trump and refused to back his unsupported claims that he lost in 2020 because of fraud. Bowers was thoroughly trounced in Tuesday’s GOP primary, losing to a former state senator by nearly 2 to 1 among voters in a district in the eastern Phoenix suburb of Mesa. He was trying to move to the Senate after term limits barred another state House run. Bowers knew his seat was on the line and said he had no regrets for standing up to Trump. He said he “would do it again in a heartbeat.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.