OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

The OPEC oil cartel and its allies has decided to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months. The move Wednesday comes amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia is waging on Ukraine. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall, with gasoline prices at the pump still high. The OPEC+ group curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted. Those cuts are due to expire in September. The group has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.