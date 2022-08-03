Pope on Lebanon blast anniversary: Truth can never be hidden

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has marked the second anniversary of the Lebanon port explosion by insisting that truth and justice “can never be hidden.” Francis’ comments were an apparent reference to the stalled investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020, disaster. He made them at the end of his weekly Wednesday general audience, the first after his monthlong summer break. The port explosion was one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear blasts. It killed at least 215 people, injured more than 6,000 and sent pressure waves across the capital. The investigation has been blocked for months by Lebanese political powers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.