Relatives of POWs call on Red Cross to help find loved ones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives of prisoners of war taken captive by Russia after the fall of Azovstal steel plant are calling for answers a week on from a prison attack in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine that reportedly killed dozens. The relatives are asking the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acts as a guardian of the Geneva Conventions to help in their search for information about the fate of their loved ones. The organization has requested access to the site but says so far it has not received permission.

