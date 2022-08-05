Rwanda rejects UN report on support for rebels in Congo
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Associated Press
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government is rejecting a report by United Nations experts saying they have “solid evidence” that members of Rwanda’s armed forces are conducting operations in eastern Congo in support of the M23 rebel group whose deadly resurgence has led to growing Congo-Rwanda tensions and talk of war. Rwanda asserts that the report is “a tactic to distract from real issues and contains false allegations.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit both countries next week, with the deadly turbulence in mineral-rich eastern Congo leading the agenda.