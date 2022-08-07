UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

TOKYO (AP) — The United Nations is urging countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of the atomic arsenals. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. Guterres spoke in Tokyo after visiting Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing. Asked about Russia’s shelling on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Guterres said any attack on a nuclear plant is “suicidal.” He said nuclear disarmament is moving backward, and arms race investments would be better spent fighting climate change and poverty. He also urged Japan to stop funding coal plants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.