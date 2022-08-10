Blinken in Rwanda to discuss Congo tensions, human rights

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Rwanda, the last stop on his three-nation tour of Africa, where he has articulated Washington’s new strategy for engaging with sub-Saharan African nations as “equal partners.” Blinken comes to Rwanda at a particularly difficult time for Africa’s Great Lakes region, with the small central African nation at odds with vast neighbor Congo over allegations that both governments support rebels opposed to each other. In a meeting on Thursday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Blinken is expected to discuss efforts to ease the tensions. Human rights is also on the agenda.

