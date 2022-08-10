Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will call for tax breaks in the first major policy proposals of his reelection campaign. Kemp on Thursday plans to propose another state income tax rebate and renew a long dormant state property tax break. That’s according to a Kemp campaign official speaking anonymously to preview the plans. The incumbent Republican is drawing a contrast with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. She supports some of Kemp’s tax breaks, but is emphasizing an economic plan to invest more in basic services and alleviate inequities. Kemp is blaming inflation and other economic troubles on Democratic President Joe Biden and Abrams. He says his plans will help Georgians “fight through” high prices.

