Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been fined more than $700,000 and is permanently banned from doing business in the state. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday that a Shawnee County District Court judge ordered 42-year-old Shawn Parcells to pay $254,762 in restitution to 82 consumers related to the private autopsy service in Wabaunsee County. He also was ordered to pay thousands more in penalties and fines to other entities or for violating Kansas laws. Parcells was convicted in November of six criminal charges related to autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in May to one federal wire fraud charge.

