Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental are accusing an auto trim maker of violating the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division served Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom on Tuesday. A plating solution containing hexavalent chromium was discharged to a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29 and ended up at an area wastewater treatment facility. That facility sends wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. State health officials say hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of health problems for people who ingest, inhale or touch it.

