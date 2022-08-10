Nevada judge denies loser’s protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert finished second in the June primary to Lombardo by 11 percentage points, or about 26,000 votes. Gilbert, a lawyer from Reno, was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He was seeking a recount of ballots by hand that he claimed — without any evidence — would result in him winning the GOP nomination, despite a recount he paid for that already affirmed his loss. Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November general election.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.