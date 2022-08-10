Satellite data finds landfills are methane ‘super emitters’

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Landfills are releasing more planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste than previously thought, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities worldwide — Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina — and found that emissions levels from landfills in 2018 and 2019 were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than earlier estimates. The study, published in Science Advances on Wednesday, is aimed at helping local governments carry out targeted efforts to limit global warming by pinpointing specific sites of major concern.

