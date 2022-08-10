Sen. Graham fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta say U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia. They argued in a federal court hearing Wednesday that that’s why they need Graham to testify before a special grand jury. The panel is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes as they sought to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia. Lawyers for Graham argued that his position as a U.S. senator protects him from having to appear before the special grand jury.

