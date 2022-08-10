Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from flooding has added another layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of the Appalachian flooding. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says the death is a crushing loss. The last time Engle communicated with Crawford, the 18-year-old asked where he could help flood victims. For three days, the football player and wrestler assisted in the flood cleanup before suddenly falling ill. He died late last week.

