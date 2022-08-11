Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped savings. The man, who entered a branch of the Federal Bank in Beirut’s bustling Hamra district on Thursday, was carrying a canister of gasoline and holding six or seven bank employees hostage, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The man also fired three warning shots, the official said. Local media reported that he has about $200,000 stuck in the bank.

