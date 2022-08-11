Skip to Content
Health of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike worsens

By JELAL HASSAN
Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The wife of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike says he has been moved from an Israeli prison so a hospital because of his worsening condition. Khalil Awawdeh has refused food for just over 160 days in a bid to draw attention to his detention by Israel without trial or charge. His case was thrust into the spotlight after a flare-up of violence last weekend between Israel and Gaza militants, who demanded that he be released as part of a cease-fire that ended the fighting. Prospects for his release are uncertain. The death toll in the violence rose to 47 Thursday.

