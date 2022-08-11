Greece: Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is ongoing for a second day for dozens of migrants missing after the boat they were on sank in rough seas off a southeastern Greek island. A Greek navy vessel and three nearby merchant ships are still searching Thursday for between around 30 to 50 people believed missing after the boat went down early Wednesday. The Greek coast guard said that no further survivors have been located since 29 men from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq were rescued shortly after the boat sank. The survivors said there had been between 60 and 80 people on board. Separately three men believed to be migrants died after being hit by a train in northern Greece. The three had reportedly been sleeping on the train tracks.

