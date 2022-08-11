Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie was sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery of the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian. A judge ruled in March that the warrant violated the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches by gathering the location history of 19 cell phones near the bank at the time of the robbery without having any evidence that their owners had anything to do with the crime. But the judge denied Chatrie’s motion to suppress the evidence produced by the warrant.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.