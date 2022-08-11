N Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s police say 35 people have been injured when a truck carrying Syrian migrants believed to have entered from neighboring Greece overturned on a road in North Macedonia. A police statement on Thursday said 49 people were in the heavy vehicle during the crash late Wednesday near the southern village of Marvinci. One of the injured migrants was in serious condition. The cause of the crash was unclear. The 35 injured migrants were taken for treatment to hospitals in the southern towns of Strumica and Gevgelija. The rest were led to a detention center in Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece. North Macedonia has recorded a spike in migrant arrivals this year after the relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

