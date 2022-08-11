Novel inspired by Shirley Jackson classic expected in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of the late Shirley Jackson has authorized a novel inspired by her classic “The Haunting of Hill House.” Elizabeth Hand’s “A Haunting on the Hill” is scheduled for fall 2023. It’s the first time Jackson’s estate has approved an original narrative based on the author’s work. The literary standing of Jackson has risen sharply over the past decade. The author has been widely praised as a master of suspense, horror and psychological insight. Many of her books have been reissued, including some in bound volumes from the Library of America. Her family has overseen the posthumous release of unpublished stories and letters. Jackson died in 1965 at age 48.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.