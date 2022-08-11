Officials: Floods in Yemen kill at least 38 people in 2 days

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Torrential rains across southwestern Yemen and the country’s capital of Sanaa have triggered flashfloods and collapsed homes, killing at least 38 people over the past two days. Officials said on Thursday that in Sanaa and the provinces of Dhamar and Ibb scores of homes have completely collapsed or have been significantly damaged. The areas are controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are at war with forces loyal to the country’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition. Yemen’s annual rainy season usually starts in May and lasts until August but this year, the Arab world’s most impoverished country has seen heavier-than-usual rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.