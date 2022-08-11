Taliban say bombing kills prominent Afghan cleric in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bombing has killed a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious center in Kabul. The attack on Thursday marks the latest assault to strike the country in the year since the former insurgents seized power. Officials identified the slain cleric as Rahimullah Haqqani, a name that signifies he graduated from Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan, an Islamic university long associated with the Taliban. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing. However, the local affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan has been targeting the Taliban and Afghan civilians in attacks since the militants took power following the U.S. withdrawal from the country last August.

