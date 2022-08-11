Witnesses say police kill 2 in Somaliland election protests

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Local authorities and a witness say at least two people are dead and several others wounded in Somaliland after police fired on opposition protesters amid tensions over the upcoming election. The protests occurred in major towns in Somaliland, the northern region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country. They were called by the two main opposition parties, which have asked President Muse Bihi Abdi not to delay the presidential election that is scheduled for Nov. 13.

