Man charged in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff says a 48-year-old man has been charged with open murder in connection with a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday that a magistrate authorized a warrant charging the suspect with a crime that could result in a life sentence in prison if convicted. The suspect was expected to be arraigned Saturday morning. He was being held in the Oakland County Jail. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac died in the Thursday slaying. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office says Robertson died of multiple blunt force injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.