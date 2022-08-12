Tropical Storm Meari heads to Japan, packed with winds, rain

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Meari is unleashing heavy rains on southwestern Japan as it heads northward toward the capital, Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Saturday that Meari was on course to make landfall by noon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds, possibly setting off mudslides and flooding. Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo, was told to brace for extremely heavy rainfall. Meari is moving over coastal waters and expected to continue northward, making landfall before veering eastward. The Tokyo area was likely to be hammered by fierce rainfall and winds later in the day.

