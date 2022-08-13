Arizona parents arrested trying to get in locked-down school

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona parents have been arrested after trying to force their way onto an elementary school campus to protect their children during a lockdown. Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say the school was locked down Friday after an armed man was seen trying to get inside. Police say they were getting ready to reunite families when the confrontation with parents escalated. Police Lt. Jimmy Chavez says a man being arrested dropped a gun, and a man and woman who tried to free him were stunned with a Taser. The scene at Thompson Ranch Elementary School came nearly three months after officers in Uvalde, Texas, failed to act as a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.

