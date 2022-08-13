High salinity found in European river after fish die-off

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s environment minister says laboratory tests following a mass fish die-off detected high salinity levels but no mercury in Central Europe’s Oder River. The minister said analyses of river samples taken in both Poland and Germany revealed the elevated salt levels. She says comprehensive toxicology studies are still underway in Poland. The Oder River runs from the Czech Republic and along the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea. Some German media had reported the river might be poisoned with mercury. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed Saturday to do everything possible to limit the environmental devastation. Poland’s interior minister said a reward would be paid for help tracking down those responsible.

