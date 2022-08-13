Italy’s Letta: Italian right-wing threatens Europe democracy

MILAN (AP) — The leader of Italy’s Democratic Party is warning of the threats to European democracy posed by Italy’s right-wing nationalistic parties. Party leader Enrico Letta released the video warning in multiple languages Saturday. He says that his party would keep Italy at the center of the European Union if it comes in first in Italy’s early parliamentary election next month. The video comes days after the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, did a multilingual video of her own to dispute suggestions that her election as premier would endanger democracy in Italy. Those are the two leading parties in opinion polls going into Italy’s Sept. 25 parliamentary election.

