Mexican border cities hit by burning vehicles, blockades

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali along with Rosarito and Ensenada were hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its employees “to shelter in place until further notice” around midnight because of the violence. It was the third time this week Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by cartels. Ten vehicles were set ablaze in Tijuana, and Mayor Montserrat Caballero blamed it on disputes between drug gangs. Caballero urged drug cartels to “settle your debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard working citizens.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.