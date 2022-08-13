Plane bumps another while backing up at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — An airplane bumped into another plane while backing up at Logan International Airport in Boston, prompting an investigation. No one was injured when the two Delta Airlines planes collided at low-speed on Friday night. Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating. One of the planes, which was headed for Los Angeles, clipped the other as it pushed back from its gate at the airport. The other plane was empty and parked at an adjacent gate at the time. The FAA said the left winglet of the moving plane clipped the horizontal stabilizer of the other.

