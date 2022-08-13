Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle has struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that one person died and 17 others were injured. WNEP-TV says the crash occurred outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick on Saturday at about 6:15 p.m. The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that a male suspect is in custody awaiting criminal charges. The station says the bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children in nearby Nescopeck. It’s unclear whether the fire and the crash are connected.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.