Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant in northern Virginia. Arlington County officials said the crash happened Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment. Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital, and two of them remained in critical condition Saturday. Six more were treated at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police say the driver was working as a rideshare driver and had a passenger at the time. The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare not far from the line with the District of Columbia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.