Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:21 AM

Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 1, injures 20

KTVZ

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a market in Armenia’s capital on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 20 others and setting off a large fire.

The city mayor’s office said there were an unknown number of people trapped under rubble. The blast and fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over Yerevan.

The market is about two kilometers (over a mile) south of the city’s center. Rescue workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble, said Levon Sardaryan, a spokesman for the Yerevan mayor. The explosion was in an area where fireworks were stored, he said.

The Armenian emergency service ministry said at least one person was killed and 20 others were injured.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content