Svika Pick, prolific Israeli singer-songwriter, dies at 72

JERUSALEM (AP) — Svika Pick, a pillar of Israel’s music industry who gained international attention after his song won the Eurovision Song Contest, has died. He was 72. Pick, known as “the Maestro” in Israeli pop circles, was a singer, composer and prolific songwriter who penned dozens of No. 1 hits. Among his best known tunes was “Diva,” which was performed by singer Dana International and won the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest. The Pick name gained further international recognition when Pick’s daughter married American director Quentin Tarantino. Pick’s death drew condolences from all walks of Israeli life, including politicians, fellow artists and ordinary Israelis. The cause of death was not immediately known.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.