1 dead, 9 injured in gas explosion at Missouri home

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and nine others were injured Monday in a gas explosion at a southeast Missouri home. Capt. Barry Morgan, with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, said the explosion happened around 7 a.m. Monday in Wyatt. Morgan said authorities are trying to determine whether a water heater or stove are to blame. He identified the person killed only as a man in his mid-20s. The other victims suffered serious or critical burn injuries. Several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. The garage of a neighboring home also caught fire but no one inside that structure was hurt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.