4 killed as high-speed chase ends in deadly West Texas crash

SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery head-on collision on a remote West Texas highway. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the episode began at dusk Friday on U.S. 90 just east of Sanderson, about 230 miles west of San Antonio. A DPS trooper was making a stop on a crew-cabbed pickup when the truck sped away. A chase ensued through Sanderson and north on U.S. 285 ended when the truck veered into the oncoming lane of the two-lane highway and slammed into an oncoming pickup, killing two occupants of each vehicle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.