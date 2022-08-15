Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights that won’t change the outcome. Abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 Monday to credit cards to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will be in nine of the state’s 105 counties accounting for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. The no side prevailed in eight of the nine counties. Abortion opponents had sought a recount in every county but couldn’t come up with the $229,000 needed to cover the costs.

