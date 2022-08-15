Bus rams into fuel truck in eastern Pakistan, killing 20

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police and rescue officials say that a passenger bus rammed into a fuel truck on a highway in eastern Punjab province, igniting a fire that killed at least 20 people. The officials say the bus was traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to the southern port city of Karachi when the accident happened before dawn on Tuesday. A local government official says early indications are that the bus driver’s negligence caused the collision. The driver was among the dead. The injured were taken to hospital and at least six people were reported in critical condition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.