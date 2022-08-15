California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 33-year-old California man is jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport. Police said Monday that Stefan Hutchison of Carmichael, California, had also been arrested at the airport on Saturday. The sounds that caused people to flee amid fears of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Sunday are being attributed to a door closing or a trash can toppling followed by metal posts falling as passengers abandoned security lines. Hutchison is due to appear in court Wednesday morning. A deputy public defender who was appointed temporarily to represent him didn’t immediately respond Monday to messages about the case.

