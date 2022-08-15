Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church is northwest of Oxford. It caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours. The congregation was founded in 1835, and the church was built in 1844. Faulkner and his wife, Estelle, married there in 1929 — two decades before the novelist received the Nobel Prize in literature. The pulpit and most of church’s red-brick exterior and white columns survived the fire, but the original stained-glass windows and pews were destroyed. A firefighter retrieved a Bible from the pulpit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

