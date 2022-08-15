Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko have appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue. They spoke Monday on a visit to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage from Russian bombardment. Schreiber, who starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is partly of Ukrainian ancestry and is involved in several charity initiatives for the country. He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A number of Hollywood stars have visited Ukraine during the war, including Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

