Judge refuses to immediately block Georgia abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — A state judge has refused to immediately stop enforcement of Georgia’s restrictive abortion law. The law took effect last month, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is present. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that he did not have the authority to issue a preliminary injunction and block the law at this stage of the lawsuit. He stressed that his decision did not touch on the merits of the case, which will continue. McBurney is considering a challenge to the law based in part on the state constitution.

