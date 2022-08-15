Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta. The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his 2020 general election loss in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year. A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated at Willis’ request. Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff following the election. Graham’s attorneys argued he had immunity from having to appear. Graham must appear Aug. 23 and had no immediate comment Monday.

